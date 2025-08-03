The 10 finalists, the judge and the timekeeper from Saturday's J and T Hickey Charity Sheep Dog Trial final at the RDA at the Showgrounds. From left are timekeeper Janice Avenell, judge Leo Jecentho, Graham Duff, Barnie Strong, Barry McIntyre, Graeme Cook, Toni Blundell, Noddy Halley, Hamish Mead, Colin Bayliss and John Foss. Photo / Rebecca Williams
Manutūkē’s Hamish Mead and his dog Gwen won a hotly contested final of the Poverty Bay J and T Hickey Trust Charity Sheep Dog Trial at the Riding Club for the Disabled on Saturday afternoon.
The Papatu Station manager maintained a fine family tradition when he headed off the othernine finalists.
His father Garry and uncle Rod are previous charity trial competitors and Rod has won the title on many occasions.