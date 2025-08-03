The sheep from Papatu Station created a few problems in the final and that was reflected in the low scores.

Mead and Gwen won with 89 points out of 100.

Second place went to Toni Blundell (Mātāwai) and her dog Kaz, fractionally behind Mead on 88.5.

Toni Blundell and Kaz work what were described as "sticky" sheep in Saturday's championship final. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Runners-up Toni Blundell and Kaz from Mātāwai.

Colin Bayliss (Ngātapa) and Jet were third on 87.5.

The sheep were so “sticky” that scoring got down to as low as 67, 66, 42 and 20 points for the final four competitors.

“The sheep played up in the final,” trials commentator Ross Buscke said. “They were quite finicky and some of the finalists ran out of time, the 11 minutes, to get around the course.”

Only five of the 10 finalists were able to complete the course in the allocated time.

“Hamish’s run was a very good one – a great effort by man and dog,” Buscke said. “His dad was next to me during his run and he was so proud of his son’s achievement.

“I made the comment at the time that as the new Papatu Station [the sheep came from there], the sheep knew his dog.”

Buscke said despite the nature of the sheep at times, it was a good trial overall.

The event has raised $280,000 since it started in 1967 – with donations going to to Idea Services, Riding for the Disabled, CCF Disability Action and the Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust.

It attracted more than 160 dogs this year from all over the North Island.

“There was a great turnout of novice competitors.”