Minister for the Public Service Judith Collins said the Government had acted in good faith.

“We have met unions’ demands for pay increases in line with inflation,” she said.

“To all the parents of senior students – most who have already endured ongoing interruptions throughout their schooling and who are now missing two crucial days of classes less than two weeks out from NCEA exams – I urge you to ask your children’s teachers to question their union’s priorities.

“To the estimated more than 6000 New Zealanders who have had medical appointments and procedures postponed due to the strike, I know some of you are living in pain and in fear of a possible diagnosis that will now be delayed.

“The Government values nurses, doctors and other health workers whose dedicated care every day supports patients, just as we value teachers, principals and teacher aides. We value all public sector employees.

“The Government also has a responsibility to manage the country’s finances carefully, especially when money is tight.”

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said the groups were being confronted with a co-ordinated and deliberate bargaining strategy from the Public Service Commission and employers.

“That is to respond with long-term pay offers that are well under inflation. In other words, the employers are insisting that these workers take a pay cut in real terms, not just for this year, but for two or three years,” Wagstaff said.

The disputes, however, were about “much more than pay rates”, he said.

Workers had also raised numerous issues about the quality of service and care, especially around short-staffing and resources.

“This has largely fallen on deaf ears. No meaningful proposal has been made on these issues, which go to the very heart of the disputes,” Wagstaff said.

“The Government argues it can’t afford to meet the claims. But workers are well aware that the Government found $23 billion over the past two Budgets for tax cuts for high-income earners and tax breaks and write-offs for landlords, tobacco companies and businesses.

“Workers understand it’s all about priorities and that ministers could choose to prioritise the essential services and workers we all depend on.”