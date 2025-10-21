Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Mega-strike: Government faces mass public service strike as unions reject pay offers

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Striking Gisborne public service workers will meet at Heipipi/Endeavour Park (pictured) at 11am on Thursday before proceeding to Kelvin Park as part of a nationwide "mega-strike" that is expected to feature more than 100,000 strikers campaigning for better wage increases and safer staffing levels.

The Government and public service workers remain at loggerheads as more than 100,000 people join forces in a “mega-strike” on Thursday.

Teachers, principals, nurses, allied health workers, home support workers, school support staff, policy, knowledge, advisory and specialist workers, Ministry of Education field staff and support workers will strike in

