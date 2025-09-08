Advertisement
Paul Goldsmith defends electoral law overhaul, cites Aussie comparison, while in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick and Cabinet minister Paul Goldsmith say the Electoral Amendment Bill will make vote counting easier for election officials and deliver quicker results.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith is confident 2026 general election voters will not have difficulty enrolling after the Electoral Amendment Bill is passed.

Voters will have to be enrolled no later than 13 days before election day. In the 2023 election, it was possible to enrol as late as election day

