Gisborne's Jodiesha Kirkpatrick in recent shearing action. Rising junior Kirkpatrick is making a name for herself on the competitive shearing circuit and will be looking to add to her title collection at the Golden Shears next week.

Rising Gisborne shearing star Jodiesha Kirkpatrick and prolific wool handling title winner Joel Henare are counting down to the pinnacle event of the 2024-2025 competition season — the Golden Shears at Masterton from February 27 to March 1.

The 63rd edition of the Shears has attracted over 400 entries, and Kirkpatrick and Henare are among the favourites in their classes.

Kirkpatrick, the daughter of Ian and LilyBeth Kirkpatrick, has established herself as one of the country’s top junior shearers.

Last weekend, Kirkpatrick completed a title double at the Ohura (Taumarunui) and Franklin (Pukekohe) A&P shows — beating two Irishmen and a Welshman in the Ohura final.

It continued a run of success for the former champion age group swimmer and surf lifesaver.