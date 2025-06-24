At the other end, YMP shooters Paku Skudder and Taimarie Matahiki, or Te Huinga Karauria, will duel with Waikohu defenders Arahia Tuhua and Humaria Higgins.
The action in the Y starts at 6pm with Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A taking on Old Girls Whāngārā.
Girls’ High started the season strongly by moving and effectively using pre-movements to shake off their markers.
However, their confidence has dipped a little in the last couple of games against the more experienced YMP and High School Old Girls teams.
Old Girls Whāngārā displayed impressive skills last week and if they have all of their seasoned players available, they could notch their first win of the season.
Girls’ High will have other ideas and with both sides targeting a win, this could be a great game.