The experience of YMP shooter Paku-Jane Skudder, pictured going for goal while challenged by Whāngārā Old Girls defender Tiara Weir, is likely to be a factor as her side take on Waikohu in a top-of-the-table Premier Grade netball game at the YMCA on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Rickard

The top two teams on the Premier Grade ladder face off in the YMCA on Wednesday night and an exciting match-up is on the cards.

The 7.30pm clash between defending champions Claydens Waikohu 1 and Turanga FM YMP 1 promises to be a high quality display of netball skills.

Both teams have experienced players in all areas – players who can slow the game down and use precise passing, but also with the ability to speed up themselves and ball movement if needed.

Close tussles are expected throughout the court, especially in the goal circles with Waikohu shooters Valerie Houkamau and Princess Tomoana matched against YMP defenders Keasi Williams-Fonohema and Bronya McMenamin.