Local vineyard pruners in action at the Gisborne Silver Secateur Awards held at Ashwood Estate/ Makaraka racecourse.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Gisborne’s top vineyard pruners put to the test in annual competition

Local vineyard pruners in action at the Gisborne Silver Secateur Awards held at Ashwood Estate/ Makaraka racecourse.

Vineyard pruners sorted out the best from the rest in a day of skill, teamwork and friendly rivalry at the annual Gisborne Silver Secateur Awards held at Ashwood Estate/Makaraka racecourse.

The event attracted more than 45 entrants from vineyards across the region.

Organised and co-ordinated by LeaderBrand viticulture manager Kyle Mason, in association with Gisborne Winegrowers, the awards offered pruners an opportunity to test their skills.

“Pruning plays the most important role in the vineyard. A great pruner goes a long way to determining the vineyard’s yield and sets the vine up for the coming seasons,” Mason said.

“The competition has been a Gisborne tradition for more than 30 years and is always a popular fixture on the viticulture calendar.”