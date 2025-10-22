“It represents the future of primary care with the trend towards having more nurse practitioners to offset the shortage of GPs.”

Nurse practitioners (NPs) were highly skilled, autonomous health practitioners with advanced education, clinical training and demonstrated competency, she said.

Ashworth said she was always interested in getting an ownership share in Three Rivers and taking part in the decision-making processes that guided their strategic business plan.

“I have always tried hard in any role I have been in to represent the needs of our community and contribute to reducing and removing inequities,” she said.

Kaur also wanted to take on a more significant role at Three Rivers, which she described as “a supportive, respectful and loving environment”.

“The opportunity to contribute to the practice’s future, combined with its strong community values, made ownership an exciting and meaningful step for me,” Kaur said.

“I bring a deep passion for health, particularly in the areas of early intervention, prevention and health education. My background as a nurse, combined with my commitment to building meaningful connections with patients and colleagues, allows me to contribute a unique perspective.

“I bring enthusiasm, a collaborative spirit and a dedication to the values that make Three Rivers exceptional.”

Ashworth has considerable leadership experience, having managed 11 nurse-led services with more than 50 team members at Gisborne Hospital before working at Three Rivers Medical.

The original ownership team were Dame Ingrid Collins, Dr Fergus Aitcheson, Spenceley and Dr Tom James.

Dr Hiria Nielsen became an owner in 2021, the year Collins retired, and Dr Coll Campbell bought a shareholding in the practice in 2024.

Aitcheson has sold his shares but has remained with the practice as a senior consultant, mentor and teacher of trainee doctors and team members.

There is a move towards employing more nurse practitioners to take the pressure off the GPs. Three Rivers has five nurses close to achieving their nurse practitioner qualification. It has also recruited two nurse practitioners from the USA, with a third arriving soon.

Ashworth has overseen the training of nurse practitioners at Three Rivers Medical and will continue to do so.