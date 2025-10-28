The 2025 competition, held last week, was won by Louis Devine (Lower North Island finalist), with Liam Locke (Northern) third.

Gisborne plumber Seth Hall was runner-up in the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year national final held in Hamilton. Photo / Mango

The contestants took part in an action-packed schedule of 10 supplier visits across Monday and Tuesday morning, followed by a rigorous theory test on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the finalists went head-to-head in a challenging 4.5-hour skills test.

Hall, 27, said he enjoyed meeting the other finalists and the suppliers whose tools they used.

Hall works for Hallrite Plumbing & Gasfitting Ltd in Gisborne – a family business – and has been in the industry for 10 years.

As the runner-up, he received $500 in NZPM RPS shares, a $200 Prezzy card, Toolware hand tools and accessories valued at over $1400, a tray of Red Bull, a medal and certificate of achievement, a one-year subscription to NZ Plumber magazine and headphones.

The competition brought together the country’s best emerging talent, showcasing skill, passion and the future of the plumbing industry.