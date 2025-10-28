Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s Seth Hall runner-up in Young Plumber of the Year national final

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Winner of the Plumbing World Plumber of the Year Louis Devine (centre) with runner-up Seth Hall (left), of Gisborne, and third-placed Liam Locke.

Third-generation Gisborne plumber Seth Hall has come second in the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year National Final held in Hamilton.

“It feels pretty good. I wasn’t expecting it,” he said.

“It was cool having all of my family there, including my wife, my parents, grandparents and my

