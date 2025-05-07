Former Gisborne Boys High First XV player Ofa Tauatevalu is pictured as he is about to make his Super Rugby debut for Moana Pasifika vs the Highlanders in Dunedin on Sunday.

Former Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV forward Ofa Tauatevalu is the region’s latest Super Rugby player.

The lock forward made his Super Rugby debut as a replacement for the Moana Pasifika side late in their victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon.

Moana Pasifika defeated the Highlanders, for the first time, 34-29, to enter the top six play-off zone.

Tauatevalu played for 17 minutes against the Highlanders and won two lineouts, completed one tackle and made one carry.

He has played 22 matches for Manawatū out of the 2024 championship-winning Kia Toa club and has gone through the Hurricanes development system.