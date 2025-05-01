“They are an important step toward providing certainty to the forestry sector and meeting our environmental obligations.”

Swann said it marked a key moment in the council’s commitment to a more sustainable future for Tairāwhiti.

The conditions represented the council’s interim position and would guide decision-making on forestry resource consent applications on a case-to-case basis, she said.

“They form part of a wider programme of work, with the council continuing to develop a more integrated and holistic approach through its forestry plan change.

“The council will also remain responsive to emerging scientific data and insights, ensuring our approach continues to evolve in line with the latest environmental research and best practice.”

Swann acknowledged their partnership with the forestry sector in shaping the new conditions.

“Both the council and the forestry industry have dedicated significant time and effort to develop these new consent conditions,” she said.

“This collaboration has resulted in meaningful progress toward finding common ground and setting a clear path forward.”

While some differing views remained, the council was confident the new consent conditions provided a solid foundation for ongoing collaboration, she said.

“Our goal is to continue improving and working together to achieve the best possible outcomes for both the environment and the local economy.”