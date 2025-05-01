Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s new forestry rules aim for sustainable land management

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A "milestone" is how Gisborne District Council has described new standard forestry consent conditions when it comes to sustainable land use in the region. Photo / Liam Clayton

A "milestone" is how Gisborne District Council has described new standard forestry consent conditions when it comes to sustainable land use in the region. Photo / Liam Clayton

  • Gisborne District Council introduced new forestry consent conditions for sustainable land use in Tairāwhiti.
  • The conditions balance enabling forestry and protecting the environment, following a year of consultation.
  • The council aims for ongoing collaboration with the forestry sector to achieve environmental and economic outcomes.

Gisborne District Council has introduced new standard forestry consent conditions described as a milestone for sustainable land use in Tairāwhiti.

The new standards were developed after more than a year of collaboration and consultation with industry stakeholders.

“The new conditions, which respond directly to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use, represent a significant step forward in advancing sustainable land management in the region,” council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said in a statement.

“The conditions strike a careful balance between enabling the forestry sector and protecting the environment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They are an important step toward providing certainty to the forestry sector and meeting our environmental obligations.”

Swann said it marked a key moment in the council’s commitment to a more sustainable future for Tairāwhiti.

The conditions represented the council’s interim position and would guide decision-making on forestry resource consent applications on a case-to-case basis, she said.

“They form part of a wider programme of work, with the council continuing to develop a more integrated and holistic approach through its forestry plan change.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The council will also remain responsive to emerging scientific data and insights, ensuring our approach continues to evolve in line with the latest environmental research and best practice.”

Swann acknowledged their partnership with the forestry sector in shaping the new conditions.

“Both the council and the forestry industry have dedicated significant time and effort to develop these new consent conditions,” she said.

“This collaboration has resulted in meaningful progress toward finding common ground and setting a clear path forward.”

While some differing views remained, the council was confident the new consent conditions provided a solid foundation for ongoing collaboration, she said.

“Our goal is to continue improving and working together to achieve the best possible outcomes for both the environment and the local economy.”

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald