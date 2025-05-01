- Gisborne District Council introduced new forestry consent conditions for sustainable land use in Tairāwhiti.
- The conditions balance enabling forestry and protecting the environment, following a year of consultation.
- The council aims for ongoing collaboration with the forestry sector to achieve environmental and economic outcomes.
Gisborne District Council has introduced new standard forestry consent conditions described as a milestone for sustainable land use in Tairāwhiti.
The new standards were developed after more than a year of collaboration and consultation with industry stakeholders.
“The new conditions, which respond directly to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use, represent a significant step forward in advancing sustainable land management in the region,” council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said in a statement.
“The conditions strike a careful balance between enabling the forestry sector and protecting the environment.