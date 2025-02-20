Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s Mullooly and Garrick finalists in rural sport awards

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

World record-breaking Catherine Mullooly, seen here instructing Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz in a women's shearing course last year, is a finalist in the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards.

World record-breaking Catherine Mullooly, seen here instructing Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz in a women's shearing course last year, is a finalist in the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards.

Two Tairāwhiti people are finalists in the 2025 New Zealand Rural Sports Awards - shearer Catherine Mullooly and fencer Tim Garrick.

Matawai’s Catherine Mullooly is one of three finalists in the Sportswoman of the Year category.

Gisborne’s Garrick is among the three finalists for Sportsman of the Year.

The awards

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald