Two Tairāwhiti people are finalists in the 2025 New Zealand Rural Sports Awards - shearer Catherine Mullooly and fencer Tim Garrick.

Matawai’s Catherine Mullooly is one of three finalists in the Sportswoman of the Year category.

Gisborne’s Garrick is among the three finalists for Sportsman of the Year.

The awards are being held at Awapuni Racecourse in Palmerston North on March 7 - the opening day of the New Zealand Rural Games.

Mullooly made history on January 7 last year when she set a women’s world record for strong wool ewes shorn in eight hours - 465 at Nukuhakari Station, King Country.