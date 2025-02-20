Garrick, who runs T Garrick Fencing, won the prestigious Golden Pliers as the national singles champion in 2024 and the Nick Liefting Speed Trophy for being the first off the line.
He also had victories in the Fieldays Silver Spades National Doubles Championship and the NZ Rural Games Speed Fencing Championship.
Garrick’s contribution to the sport extends to behind the scenes as chairman of NZ Fencing Competitions for the past two years.
The other Sportsman of the Year finalists are woodchopper Jack Jordan and harness racing driver Blair Orange.
Other awards categories are Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson, Sportsperson with a Disability, Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports, the Lifetime Legacy Award, Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background, and the Supreme Award for overall winner.
Convener of judges Paul Allison said the calibre of nominees for the 2025 awards was exceptional.
“This year’s nominations set a record, with more nominations for athletes and contributors received than ever before.”