The building features 23 apartments, commercial spaces, a restaurant, a two-level carpark, a gym and a pool.

Marina View Apartments body corporate chairman Patrick Willock said some minor variations to the original consent needed to be completed before the Code of Compliance could be issued.

“It is taking a frustratingly long time to get over the line and both sides – contractors and apartment owners – are anxious for compliance to be issued.”

But the parties were working well with Gisborne District Council, he said.

Council building service manager Ian Petty said the building was yet to be completed, with some construction work in progress.

“Until the work is completed, we are unable to give a definitive date for the issue of the Code Compliance Certificate.”

Remediation contractors McMillan and Lockwood said in a statement the refurbishment, which began in March 2022, focused on weather-tightening, fire safety, and structural upgrades.

“It involved cladding, window, and door replacements, roof and bathroom waterproofing, fire protection enhancements and a courtyard overhaul.”

Gisborne staff of the McMillan and Lockwood team had been “instrumental in managing the complexities of this refurbishment, ensuring seamless execution despite unforeseen challenges”.

The Marina View apartment complex pictured in 2022, as remediation work began. Photo / Paul Rickard

In 2022, Willock told the Gisborne Herald the base cost of the improvements was about $16m (GST inclusive) but escalating costs due to supply issues could be expected.

Willock said at the time costs would be covered by individual unit owners all paying a “fair share”.

This week, Willock said remediation of the Marina View Apartments cost-wise was unknown at this stage and “therefore unable to be totally planned for”.

“It is true that costs have increased and that has been without exception, a financial drag on all owners.”

Compliance on projects of the magnitude of Marina View Apartments was costly and detailed, but Willock said that was good for owners in the long run.

“We remain confident that the building has been remediated to the highest possible standards,” he said.

“This has been supported by comments made by the consultants and council.

“We are confident that the building will ultimately be an asset for its owners.”

The Gisborne Herald reported in 2022 that it was understood legal mediation between the council and apartment owners had taken place several years earlier.