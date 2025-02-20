Advertisement
Gisborne’s Marina View remediation nearing completion

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Marina View apartment complex featured For Lease advertising this week as it nears completion. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

The multimillion-dollar remediation of Gisborne’s Marina View Apartment complex is nearing completion after almost three years.

A representative of the apartment owners says delays around compliance have caused frustration and anxiety, but the parties involved were working well together.

Remediation, including cladding, window and and was estimated to take 18 months to two years.

