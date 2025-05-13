Firefighters were called to the main street in Gisborne three times on Tuesday night to put out burning palm trees.
The first call came in about 10.30pm to a palm on fire in Gladstone Rd between Bright St and Grey St.
“Half an hour later, we got a second call to around the same location to another tree on fire, then shortly after a third call of the same nature in the same area of the main street,” a senior firefighter said.
“We got there before the fires could travel too far up the palm tree trunks.