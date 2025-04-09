Gisborne woman Hannah Kohn is ready to “give it my best” as part of the New Zealand team preparing for the World Longboard Surfing Championship in El Salvador.
The world titles run from April 25 to May 1.
New Zealand is sending a team of four who will compete in the men’s and women’s divisions.
Jack Tyro (Christchurch), Oliver Janes (Auckland), Gabi Paul (Piha) and Kohn make up the team.
The world-renowned El Sunzal point will serve as the ideal destination for the competition, offering the perfect conditions for longboard surfing, Surfing NZ said in a media release.