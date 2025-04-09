Gisborne's Hannah Kohn is part of a four-strong New Zealand team competing at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in El Salvador in two weeks. Photo / Coastal Surf Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Gisborne's Hannah Kohn is part of a four-strong New Zealand team competing at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in El Salvador in two weeks. Photo / Coastal Surf Images

Gisborne woman Hannah Kohn is ready to “give it my best” as part of the New Zealand team preparing for the World Longboard Surfing Championship in El Salvador.

The world titles run from April 25 to May 1.

New Zealand is sending a team of four who will compete in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Jack Tyro (Christchurch), Oliver Janes (Auckland), Gabi Paul (Piha) and Kohn make up the team.

The world-renowned El Sunzal point will serve as the ideal destination for the competition, offering the perfect conditions for longboard surfing, Surfing NZ said in a media release.