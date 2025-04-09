Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s Kohn ready to take on best at world longboarding champs

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne's Hannah Kohn is part of a four-strong New Zealand team competing at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in El Salvador in two weeks. Photo / Coastal Surf Images

Gisborne's Hannah Kohn is part of a four-strong New Zealand team competing at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in El Salvador in two weeks. Photo / Coastal Surf Images

Gisborne woman Hannah Kohn is ready to “give it my best” as part of the New Zealand team preparing for the World Longboard Surfing Championship in El Salvador.

The world titles run from April 25 to May 1.

New Zealand is sending a team of four who will compete in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Jack Tyro (Christchurch), Oliver Janes (Auckland), Gabi Paul (Piha) and Kohn make up the team.

The world-renowned El Sunzal point will serve as the ideal destination for the competition, offering the perfect conditions for longboard surfing, Surfing NZ said in a media release.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kohn, who competed for her country at the same venue at last year’s worlds, said she was “stoked as” to be returning.

“It’s an honour to get to represent NZ on the world stage again, and I had a lot of fun last year, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I am much more aware of how tricky the wave is now, so hopefully that awareness pays off.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“With such a tight turnaround, I haven’t had time to do any proper preparation, but I’ve had a couple of competitions recently, like the Single Fin Mingle, and the West End Wiggle is coming up, which are great for prepping.

“Three weeks doesn’t quite cut it for fitness, but I’m excited to give it my best.”

New Zealand placed 17th overall at the previous two ISA world longboard events, and the team are keen to improve on that result in 2025.

Hawaii are the defending champions, winning the team title for the first time last year, with Japan second, France third and Brazil fourth.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald