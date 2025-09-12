Gisborne Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker is tackled by Anne Fernandez de Corres of Spain during the Women's Rugby World Cup. Olsen-Baker suffered an ankle injury in this game, which sidelined her for the rest of NZ's pool games, but she is back for the quarter-finals. Photo / Getty Images
Gisborne’s Black Ferns No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker is back from injury and ready to play knockout football in Saturday’s (midnight) Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa in England.
Olsen-Baker missed the last two World Cup pool games after suffering what was at first feared to be a brokenankle in the Black Ferns’ tournament opener against Spain.
Her mum, Gabe, said the No 8 was cleared to play last week, but did not feel confident.
She was now looking forward to the quarter-final and hopefully other matches, her mother said.
“She’s really excited. She’s ready to give it 100%.”
Gabe Olsen said her daughter had become good friends with Matatū (Super Aupiki team) and Black Ferns teammate Mia Joseph, and was ”really excited" when Joseph scored a try against Ireland in their last pool game.
The halfback got the final try as the Black Ferns scored straight from the kick-off in last week’s impressive 40-0 victory over the Irish. Ireland had upset the Black Ferns 29-27 in a WXV 1 boilover in Vancouver last year.
Olsen said she would watch Saturday night’s quarter-final on television with her oldest daughter and mokopuna while her other daughter and family, based in Auckland, would watch with them on FaceTime.