Gabe Olsen said her daughter had become good friends with Matatū (Super Aupiki team) and Black Ferns teammate Mia Joseph, and was ”really excited" when Joseph scored a try against Ireland in their last pool game.

The halfback got the final try as the Black Ferns scored straight from the kick-off in last week’s impressive 40-0 victory over the Irish. Ireland had upset the Black Ferns 29-27 in a WXV 1 boilover in Vancouver last year.

Olsen said she would watch Saturday night’s quarter-final on television with her oldest daughter and mokopuna while her other daughter and family, based in Auckland, would watch with them on FaceTime.

Olsen said she often watched the games on TV ... “yelling and screaming” at the screen.

Olsen-Baker does not know it, but an uncle and aunty she is close to are on their way to Britain to follow the Black Ferns.

The arrival of her former Gisborne relatives, now based in Australia, would “be a big surprise for Kaipo”, her mother said.

The other Gisborne born-and-raised Black Fern, Renee Holmes, is starting at fullback for the South Africa quarter-final in Exeter.

Holmes was dropped from the Black Ferns squad earlier in the season, but the No 15, who can kick off both feet, has been in fine goalkicking form at the World Cup.

Against Ireland, Holmes kicked five goals out of six attempts, most of those from near the sideline.

Her only miss was when two Irish players charged down her attempt from close to the posts - the referee ruling they were within their rights as she had moved to start her attempt.

If New Zealand beat South Africa, they play the winners of the quarter-final between Canada and Australia.

The other quarter-finals are France v Ireland and tournament favourites England v Scotland.