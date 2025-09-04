Advertisement
Gisborne’s Five Buck a Duck Race fundraiser back on Taruheru River

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Harold the Giraffe, Life Education Trust's mascot, poses with yellow ducks and corporate decoy ducks, which can be bought for the Five Buck a Duck Race next Saturday, September 13.

The Life Education Five Buck a Duck Race is returning to Gisborne next week.

The biennial fundraiser features plastic ducks being released from Gisborne’s Peel Street Bridge and floating along the Taruheru River to the boat ramp.

The start time will be 12.30pm (tide dependent) on Saturday, September 13.

The

