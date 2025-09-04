An additional 100 tickets for “corporate decoy ducks” are also being sold to support the work of Life Education.

The little yellow ducks are released first, followed by the corporate ducks.

For more than 30 years, Life Education Trust Gisborne East Coast and Wairoa has partnered with schools and kura across the region to support the wellbeing of tamariki through health and wellbeing education programmes.

The Life Education Trust educator (a qualified teacher) and mobile classroom visit schools from the top of the coast to Wairoa and inland from Matawai and Motu to Gisborne city.

Schools and kura usually get annual visits from Life Education, while some choose to host it every second year.

Schools and teachers select the modules most suitable for their students.

“We greatly appreciate the ongoing support and warm welcome that Harold the Life Education Giraffe mascot and the educator get in schools from students and the wider school community,” Life Education Gisborne Wairoa and East Coast chair and trust life member Pat Seymour said.

“Our service goes well beyond health education, providing learning that builds resilience, strengthens self-esteem, supports mental wellbeing and helps tamariki develop empathy and strong interpersonal skills.

”From digital safety, nutrition and substance awareness to identity, friendships and emotional literacy, we equip tamariki with lifelong tools to make positive, informed choices in an ever-changing world."

She said teachers also received support through Life Education with resources and professional development, to “embed key learning” into classrooms after their visit.

For next year’s fundraiser, the trust plans to stage its Dancing for Life Education event.

“We sincerely thank all those who have provided prizes and the many businesses who have supported the purchase of a corporate duck at $200 plus GST,” Seymour said.

“The duck race is a fun, family day on the riverbank at Marina Park.”

The day will also feature a free bouncy castle, free face-painting, a coffee cart, sausage sizzle and the Orphans Band.