On Arbor Day 1999, about six months before the new millennium, Eastwoodhill began planting what would become the Millennium Wood.

Planting continued through to Arbor Day 2000, alongside millennium-focused events and fundraisers.

“Curator at the time, Garry Clapperton, proposed offering 1000 trees for sale to the public at $100 each, raising $100,000 to support the Arboretum,” an Eastwoodhill spokeswoman said.

“Species were carefully selected for autumn colour and historical success at Eastwoodhill.”

“Donors purchased trees to mark family occasions or honour loved ones, leaving a lasting legacy at the Arboretum.”

A historical photo of trees that were planted 25 years ago as part of the Millennium Wood at Eastwoodhill Arboretum. Photo / Eastwoodhill Arboretum

Among the tree species that feature in the wood are various oaks, swamp cyprus, cedar and liquidambar.

Each tree is identified by an aluminium label or a granite plaque.

During Arbor Day 2000, trees were planted in honour of the Cook, Williams and Crooks families, who made vital contributions to the Arboretum.

“There is a tree out there with your family on it or your name on it,” Torrie said. “It’s yours and we are more than happy to look after it and have you come see what it is and see it as part of the bigger picture for Eastwoodhill.”

Visitors to Eastwoodhill Arboretum's Millennium Wood over the weekend. Photo / Eastwoodhill Arboretum

Eastwoodhill curator Menno Kluiters said what stood out most to him about the weekend celebration weekend was the stories and people’s connections with the place.

“People have been coming here for so long,” he said. “They have a tree here they planted 25 years ago and bringing these people out to a family tree ... some of these people are well into their 80s. You bring them to their tree and the look on their face is just priceless. That is really what Eastwoodhill is about.

The Millennium Wood nowadays features understory plantings, flowering trees and clearings of daffodils, magnolias and Japanese cherries, interspersed with conifers to provide structure and contrast.

Over time, the woodland has become a scenic destination and a cherished place to visit, walk and picnic.