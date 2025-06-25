The data comes after ACC released a new annual document called “Injuries in New Zealand”, aiming to raise the collective awareness of the risk of injury.
ACC Minister Scott Simpson said “Injuries in New Zealand” will be released annually to help raise collective awareness and promote injury prevention.
The report shows that in the past 20 years, since 2004, the costs of supporting New Zealanders with injury have climbed from just under $1 billion to nearly $4.4b in 2024.
Last year, ACC provided financial support to 162,571 people who couldn’t work because of injury, paying out over 18 million days of weekly compensation. The total cost of weekly compensation in 2024 was $2.5b.
Although these injuries only represent 6% of all injuries, they account for around 60% of the cost.
Whitaker said the high number of injury claims and costs put pressure on the sustainability of the ACC Scheme.
“We want all New Zealanders to get the help and support they need when they’re injured now and for many generations to come,” he said.