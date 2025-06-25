ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said more people were getting injured, and it was taking longer and costing more for them to recover. Photo / ACC

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said more people were getting injured, and it was taking longer and costing more for them to recover. Photo / ACC

During 2024, more than 20,000 people from the Gisborne region made an ACC injury claim at a cost of more than $64 million.

It was the highest number of injuries since 2021 and the highest cost for injuries in the Gisborne region in the past five years, a trend that reflected a nationwide trend according to ACC.

For comparison, ACC said it accepted 20,121 injury claims from the Gisborne region at a cost of $41m in 2020.

“To put it simply, more people are getting injured, and it is taking longer and costing more for them to recover,” ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said.

Broken down by where the injury happened, there were 13,932 active claims for home/community injuries, 4150 active claims for sport/recreation injuries, 2758 claims for work injuries and 525 claims for road injuries for a total of 21,365 active claims in 2024.