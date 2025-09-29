Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s $4m Victoria Domain netball courts project receives final asphalt sections

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
Quick Read

A high-performance surface will be laid on top of the asphalt on three of the new courts, sometime in December. Photo / Supplied

A high-performance surface will be laid on top of the asphalt on three of the new courts, sometime in December. Photo / Supplied

The final sections of asphalt have gone down at the new Victoria Domain netball courts.

Contractors finished the work last week.

The $4 million redevelopment of the courts started in February and Gisborne Netball Centre was able to play on the first seven courts in mid-July.

The last of the asphalt surface has been laid on the new netball courts at Victoria Domain. Photo / Supplied
The last of the asphalt surface has been laid on the new netball courts at Victoria Domain. Photo / Supplied

Dan King

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save