A high-performance surface will be laid on top of the asphalt on three of the new courts, sometime in December. Photo / Supplied

The final sections of asphalt have gone down at the new Victoria Domain netball courts.

Contractors finished the work last week.

The $4 million redevelopment of the courts started in February and Gisborne Netball Centre was able to play on the first seven courts in mid-July.

The last of the asphalt surface has been laid on the new netball courts at Victoria Domain. Photo / Supplied

Dan King from Architects 44 said the line markings for two of the five remaining courts would be done this week, weather permitting.