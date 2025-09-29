Gisborne’s $4m Victoria Domain netball courts project receives final asphalt sections
Murray Robertson
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
Quick Read
Save
A high-performance surface will be laid on top of the asphalt on three of the new courts, sometime in December. Photo / Supplied
The final sections of asphalt have gone down at the new Victoria Domain netball courts.
Contractors finished the work last week.
The $4 million redevelopment of the courts started in February and Gisborne Netball Centre was able to play on the first seven courts in mid-July.
Dan King
from Architects 44 said the line markings for two of the five remaining courts would be done this week, weather permitting.