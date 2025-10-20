“The sideshow folks said Saturday was a big day for them.”

Traffic heading to Showgrounds Park built up for blocks for a time on Saturday morning , with cars backed up as far as the Stanley Rd corner on Gladstone Rd.

“There’s always some things to improve on and traffic flow is one area we want to improve on for next year ... to get cars in the gate quicker,” Sherriff said. “We’re looking to get into a more electronic ticket system.”

Exact gate numbers for 2025 will not be available for a few days.

“But those numbers will be substantial,” he said. “It definitely feels like we’re up on previous years when it comes to attendance, but we won’t know for sure until the numbers get confirmed.”

Sherriff said there was a fantastic vibe around the showgrounds.

“Wherever I went around the grounds, people were happy with it. I got nothing but positive comments. It was bloody close to 100%. You could not get much better.

“The variety of entertainment on offer was mentioned many times. Thanks to all those who made the 150th such a big success.”

John Mahon, from Mahon Amusements, said it went very well from their point of view.

“It was certainly among the best we’ve seen and the weather was perfect,” he said. “The people took the 150th anniversary to heart.”

The main ring was lined with thousands of people on Saturday afternoon for the traditional Grand Parade.

As they have done for many years, the Highland Pipe band led the Grand Parade on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Murray Robertson

It was led, as usual, by the Highland Pipe Band, with ex-A&P association presidents going along for the ride, while the cherished Clydesdale horses once again made their impressive presence felt.

Former Poverty Bay A&P Association presidents enjoyed a ride in the back of a vintage truck. Photo / Murray Robertson

The impressive team of Clydesdales are always a highlight of the parade. Photo / Murray Robertson

An array of machinery followed them around the ring.

The ring entertainment then stepped up a notch.

“The Shepherds Challenge, with a bit of cheeky nudity in it, was definitely a highlight. It’s so good to have it back,” association vice-president Stephen Thomson said.

It was won by the team from Puketoro Station on the East Coast.

“The Undie Run was a hoot, too. The whole thing went off really well. So many people said how good it was to catch up with people they don’t see often enough.”

The competition side of the show featured many highlights – not least of which was a thrilling Property Brokers Horse Grand Prix won in a jump-off by Tara Gower and her horse Riverhills Legend from the Waikato.

The Pony Grand Prix that preceded it in the main ring was won by Norsewood’s Regan Calder on TRS Sniper.

In the Tux Yarding Challenge for sheep dogs, Hawke’s Bay combo Peter Williams and his best mate Roger took the honours with a score of 98 points in the run-off.

Hawke's Bay's Peter Williams and his 6-year-old dog Roger won the Tux Yarding Challenge. Photo / Rebecca Williams

“I’ve been coming to this show for 30 years and never won before, so this feels really good,” he said.

“The sheep in the final were the best I’ve ever had in a run-off and 6-year-old Roger went really well.”

Dannevirke’s Bernard Arends and Amp were second on 96.5 and local legend Merv Utting (Waimata) and Bob were third on 96.

The top novice combination were Toby Morrison and Dice with a score of 91.5.

Toby Morrison and Dice won the novice section of the Yarding Challenge on Saturday morning. Photo / Rebecca Williams

“It was an excellent final. The sheep performed well and everyone completed,” trials commentator Ross Buscke said. “The sheep were well prepared and it showed.”

Head steward Henry Gaddum said it was a great trial.

“Thanks to the work of judge Leo Jecentho and the help of the whole team. It’s been a long week but a good one.”

Finalists in the Tux Yarding Challenge at the Spring Show were Hamish Thatcher and King (left), Samantha Shaw and Zac, Michelle Brice and Vice, Robyn Stephens and Kitty, George Sheild and Dennis, Bernard Arends and Amp, Craig Pearson and Syd, winner Peter Williams and Roger, Dave Evans and Knight, Dave Schofield and Haigh, Bradley Anderson and Jess, Graeme Cook and Rose, and Merv Utting with Bob and Will, alongside judge Leo Jecentho and assistant Sharon Wright. Absent are finalists Henry Gaddum and Lynn. Photo / Rebecca Williams

The stock judging competition prizegiving at midday on Saturday drew a big crowd.

In the Mangahauhau Old Season Lamb competition, Richard Candy (Marika Station) won first prize for On the Hoof and Charlie Johnston (Willows Ag) took top honours for On the Hook.

The Nick Short New Season Lamb competition was won by the Briant brothers.

The Ovation Chilled Lamb prizes went to Butch Pardoe, Rangimoe Station, Pihitia Station and Wai Station.

Matt Cooper, from Ben Reu Station at Ngatapa, won the Turihaua Angus Supreme Heifer Challenge.

The Turihaua Supreme Heifer Challenge was one of the stock prizes awarded at the show. Pictured are Paul Williams (left) from Turihaua Angus with son Charlie, Mark Harris from Beef + Lamb NZ, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, trophy winner Matt Cooper and judge Peter Collins from Merridale Angus in Victoria, Australia. Photo/ Murray Robertson

The popular Rural Community Challenge competition was won by the Rere Rockers in a tight finish.

The Rere Rockers reigned supreme in the Rural Community Challenge. Rural Support Trust Tairāwhiti coordinator Vicki Crosswell (front) presented first prize to Lucinda Candy (right), joined by Bobbi Williams, De Cook, Lisa Sherratt (holding Arabella) and Kerry Worsnop. Photo / Murray Robertson

That fun event involved stock entries, scarecrow construction and baking, all supported by the Rural Support Trust.