Ringside was almost chocka when the Grand Parade circulated around the main ring on Saturday afternoon, as a large crowd enjoyed the sunshine and an excellent 150th anniversary Spring Show. Photo / Murray Robertson
A hugely successful 150th Poverty Bay A&P anniversary Spring Show was given an almost perfect score as big numbers of people flocked to Showgrounds Park for the milestone event over Friday and Saturday.
“Bloody close to 100%; you could not get much better,” a delighted A&P association president Pat Sherrifftold the Gisborne Herald.
Following on from Friday’s excellent numbers, large crowds were drawn to the main day of the annual town-and-country get-together.
“The crowd size Saturday was tremendous – people enjoying beautiful weather,” Sherriff said.
“The sideshow folks said Saturday was a big day for them.”
Traffic heading to Showgrounds Park built up for blocks for a time on Saturday morning , with cars backed up as far as the Stanley Rd corner on Gladstone Rd.
“There’s always some things to improve on and traffic flow is one area we want to improve on for next year ... to get cars in the gate quicker,” Sherriff said. “We’re looking to get into a more electronic ticket system.”
Exact gate numbers for 2025 will not be available for a few days.
“The Shepherds Challenge, with a bit of cheeky nudity in it, was definitely a highlight. It’s so good to have it back,” association vice-president Stephen Thomson said.
It was won by the team from Puketoro Station on the East Coast.
“The Undie Run was a hoot, too. The whole thing went off really well. So many people said how good it was to catch up with people they don’t see often enough.”
The competition side of the show featured many highlights – not least of which was a thrilling Property Brokers Horse Grand Prix won in a jump-off by Tara Gower and her horse Riverhills Legend from the Waikato.
The Pony Grand Prix that preceded it in the main ring was won by Norsewood’s Regan Calder on TRS Sniper.
In the Tux Yarding Challenge for sheep dogs, Hawke’s Bay combo Peter Williams and his best mate Roger took the honours with a score of 98 points in the run-off.