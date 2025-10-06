Advertisement
Gisborne woolhandling champion Joel Henare strikes again in Central Otago

Joel Henare on his way to a fifth open woolhandling title at the New Zealand Merino Shears championships in Alexandra on Saturday. Photo / NZ Shearing Sports

Two-time world woolhandling champion Joel Henare started his 20th season in the class with a win in the South Island at the weekend.

Henare, who comes from Gisborne and is based in Motueka, took out the New Zealand Merino Shears open woolhandling title in the Central Otago town of Alexandra.

