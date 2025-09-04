Advertisement
Gisborne woman Kendra Monteith ‘Young Forester of the Year’

Gisborne Herald
Gisborne’s Kendra Monteith, this year's Young Forester of the Year.

A young forester from Gisborne has been recognised as an industry leader on the national stage.

Kendra Monteith was named the 2025 New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) Frestra Young Forester of the Year award winner.

She received the honour at the 2025 NZIF conference awards night in Napier.

