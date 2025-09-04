Gisborne’s Kendra Monteith, this year's Young Forester of the Year.
A young forester from Gisborne has been recognised as an industry leader on the national stage.
Kendra Monteith was named the 2025 New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) Frestra Young Forester of the Year award winner.
She received the honour at the 2025 NZIF conference awards night in Napier.
Monteith is the operations manager for Logic Forest Solutions Ltd, a locally owned forest management company.
The 28-year-old, who has a Bachelor of Science (Environmental Studies, Geography) and a strong background in environmental management after several years in the industry, said receiving the award was “both humbling and inspiring”.
“It was a reminder of how far I have come, but also of the responsibility we as Future Foresters (a forestry special interest group) carry to keep driving innovation, building strong connections and strengthening resilience across the forestry sector,” she said.
“I’m encouraged by the incredible young talent coming through the early stages of their forestry careers. It’s proof that despite the challenges our industry has faced, we have an exciting opportunity ahead to play an integral role in shaping sustainable land management for the future.”
An awards spokesperson said the award recognised young foresters who demonstrated commitment to the forestry community.