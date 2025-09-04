“It was a reminder of how far I have come, but also of the responsibility we as Future Foresters (a forestry special interest group) carry to keep driving innovation, building strong connections and strengthening resilience across the forestry sector,” she said.

“I’m encouraged by the incredible young talent coming through the early stages of their forestry careers. It’s proof that despite the challenges our industry has faced, we have an exciting opportunity ahead to play an integral role in shaping sustainable land management for the future.”

Kendra Monteith, operations manager for Logic Forest Solutions Ltd, on the job.

An awards spokesperson said the award recognised young foresters who demonstrated commitment to the forestry community.

“Those who develop themselves and other leaders, provide a voice for other young foresters, create connections across the industry and take a future-focused perspective to forestry.”

Awards judges said Monteith’s “blend of operational expertise, environmental focus, and empathetic leadership stood out in a competitive field of nominees”.

“Kendra has been described by her peers as a magnetic leader and the ‘glue’ of Future Foresters,” the judges wrote in a statement.

“She has led critical work in Tairāwhiti, managing the removal of more than 500,000 cubic metres of debris from vulnerable catchments.”

“Future Foresters has created this exciting opportunity to recognise some of the incredible talent we have moving through our industry.”

Monteith received a $1000 cash prize and $1000 towards the cost of a field trip.

She recently went on a trip to see forest management and harvesting in the Far North, with the idea of bringing back techniques and ideas to continue to strengthen local practices in Tairāwhiti.