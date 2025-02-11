Gisborne winemaker Geoff Wright has been forced to make a very tough decision lately not to harvest his grapes because he's in hospital with a badly broken leg.

Gisborne winemaker Geoff Wright has been forced to make a very tough decision lately not to harvest his grapes because he's in hospital with a badly broken leg.

Gisborne winemaker Geoff Wright has been forced to cancel this year’s grape harvest after breaking his leg in a motorcycle accident.

Wright, who owns Wrights Vineyard and Winery with wife Nicola, was set to begin picking their organically grown grapes at Ormond and Manutūkē — usually one of the first harvests in the district. But an accident on his Ormond property last Thursday left him with multiple fractures in his right leg.

“I’m currently in Gisborne Hospital, waiting for surgery,” he said.

He has been advised he won’t be able to drive or operate machinery for the next two to three months, ruling him out of running for this year’s vintage.

Nicola Wright shared the news on social media​