Gisborne winemaker cancels harvest after motorcycle accident

Gisborne winemaker Geoff Wright has been forced to cancel this year’s grape harvest after breaking his leg in a motorcycle accident.

Wright, who owns Wrights Vineyard and Winery with wife Nicola, was set to begin picking their organically grown grapes at Ormond and Manutūkē — usually one of the first harvests in the district. But an accident on his Ormond property last Thursday left him with multiple fractures in his right leg.

“I’m currently in Gisborne Hospital, waiting for surgery,” he said.

He has been advised he won’t be able to drive or operate machinery for the next two to three months, ruling him out of running for this year’s vintage.

Nicola Wright shared the news on social media​

“It’s been a heartbreaking turn of events for what would have been Geoff’s 25th harvest — a real milestone,” she said. “But for now, our focus is on Geoff’s recovery.”

With just the two of them running the winery, the couple has decided to sell their organic grapes to other producers.

She says their grapes grow on flat vineyards and can easily be harvested by machine, with vines low yielding with high quality in mind.

Interested wineries are invited to get in touch via hello@wrightswines.co.nz.

Geoff Wright thanked everyone for their support.

“I’m feeling the love. It’s feeling a bit like a sabbatical at present — just without the paid leave.”

