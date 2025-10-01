Banking systems and ATMs were down for all banks throughout both regions, meaning getting cash or using cards to buy food and other essential items was a struggle for many people.
To get power back to its branches and ATMs, Westpac trucked generators into both regions.
Solar panels and electrical storage systems have also been installed in Napier, Rotorua and Papatoetoe.
“Installing solar panels and power storage units means in the event of any future power outage, those branches could remain operational and support their communities with basic banking services,” Trenwith said.
The electrical storage batteries contain enough power to run Westpac’s ATMs, automatic doors, teller area equipment and selected other systems for several days without sunshine, longer if solar is available.