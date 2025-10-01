Westpac's Gisborne branch, pictured after a refurbishment which includes the installation of solar panels and electrical storage systems. The solar panels and power storage units mean the bank could still provide banking services to the community in the event of another emergency like Cyclone Gabrielle.

Gisborne’s Westpac branch is one of four across the country to have new solar panels and electrical storage systems installed to improve resilience during events like Cyclone Gabrielle.

The bank’s Gladstone Rd base has a new look after the refurbishment.

Westpac NZ national facilities and operations senior manager Colin Trenwith says the updates are part of the bank’s work to future-proof its network.

“Using solar energy means we now have lower carbon emissions, but improving resilience in the event of power outages is also a key benefit,” Trenwith said.

When Cyclone Gabrielle hit in February 2023, most areas of Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay experienced intermittent power outages. Phone and internet connections were also out for several days.