Extensive cleaning efforts have failed to remove all the red paint from the Cenotaph lions. Photo / Murray Robertson

The four Cenotaph lions vandalised with red paint on Monday night are still showing signs of damage despite extensive cleaning efforts by contractors.

Police said there was no evidence that the attack was related to a gang tangi on Monday.

This is what the four Cenotaph lions looked like after extensive efforts by contractors to remove the red paint. Photo / Murray Robertson

Considerable paint smears and stains were still showing yesterday.