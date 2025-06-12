“It was six weeks ago when we had an update and it’s still closed,” he said. “When might we expect it to be open?”

Councillor Nick Tupara said the bridge was a “rather delicate issue with mana whenua on the site at the moment”.

“We did delicately have a little chat on the side. It was somewhat awkward. There was a mutual understanding that we would continue on with their support, looking at the designs that were done.

“It is a rather delicate moment at this point, so we’re treading a little lightly, but at least there is a desire to see it move forward.”

Foster asked for further explanation of what was delicate.

“It’s everything,” Tupara replied.

Ngāti Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson told the Gisborne Herald she had no additional comment to make.

In March, she said there had been a breakdown in communication between the two parties.

Councillors had been told “additional touches” sought by Ngāti Oneone were not budgeted for, so were not included in the contract documents.

Gibson said the additions consisted of rauawa (top boards attached to the sides of a waka above the hull) and a puhoro (a tattoo design, often a spiral pattern, representing strength and the interconnectedness of life) at the front of the waka under the bow.

Work originally began on the bridge to connect Tītīrangi/Kaiti Hill and Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing Site in September 2023.

The open-air pedestrian bridge stands 6.3 metres above Kaiti Beach Rd and is shaped and carved to look like a waka.

The project was initially planned for the Tuia 250 commemorations and was later delayed by interruptions that included Covid-19 and weather events.

The bridge was externally funded with a Lotteries Grant of $3.1 million ($2.68m for the bridge and $389,000 for the Te Maro platform) and a Trust Tairāwhiti grant of $343,000.