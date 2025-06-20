The big one last year ... $135,000 worth of bull sold in an electric auction at Tangihau Angus. Studmaster Dean McHardy, Emma Pollitt from PGG Wrightson and co-owner Andrew Powdrell from Turiroa Angus are pictured with the star of the show. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The big one last year ... $135,000 worth of bull sold in an electric auction at Tangihau Angus. Studmaster Dean McHardy, Emma Pollitt from PGG Wrightson and co-owner Andrew Powdrell from Turiroa Angus are pictured with the star of the show. Photo / Rebecca Williams

The East Coast’s Angus cattle studs present their rising-2-year-old bulls for sale by auction on Sunday when the ever-popular Bull Week gets under way.

Several hundred young black bulls will be sold over four days of sales.

Total sales for the 2024 season for black cattle across Wairoa, Gisborne and the East Coast were close to $4 million.

The 2025 R2 bull sales season to date in this region has resulted in sell-outs at the Simmental and Hereford studs.

PGG Wrightson livestock genetics representative Emma Pollitt looked over the offering at the various Angus studs during the recent Bull Walk – a precursor to Bull Week.