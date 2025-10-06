As of Monday morning, the turnout in Gisborne was 23.9% compared to the national average of 25%.

Gisborne voter turnout was slightly better than at the same time in 2019 (22.1%) and significantly better than at the same time in 2016 (16%).

In the general ward, 5575 votes had been received (25%) as of Monday morning, with the highest polling day being October 1 (650 votes).

In the Māori ward, 2575 votes (22%) had been received, with October 1 also the highest polling day (300).

Local Government New Zealand interim chief executive Scott Necklen said voting numbers were “significantly up” from the last election but urged against complacency.

“While the numbers are an encouraging sign, it is important that those who haven’t voted yet don’t forget to do so in the final run-up to elections.

“Based on the figures, this year’s local elections have the potential to better the 40% voter turnout in 2022.”

Gisborne’s voter turnout in 2022 was 43.4% while it was 51.5% in Wairoa.

“Almost all councils are tracking ahead in this regard, particularly rural councils, which have seen almost a quarter of eligible voters cast their votes,” Necklen said.

The highest percentage of voting papers received was in Wairoa (as at October 1) with 33.36%, or 1900 votes.

“This is encouraging as we know the bulk of voting paper returns – up to 70% of the total number for some councils – typically happens in the last seven days before an election,“ Necklen said.

“We believe the extra week of voting this year - alongside more orange ballot boxes in place - compared to previous elections have played a key role in these numbers.”

Gisborne District Council voting papers can be deposited in orange ballot boxes at: