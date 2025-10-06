Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne voters urged to post local body election papers by Tuesday

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Gisborne District Council voting papers should be posted by Tuesday or can otherwise be deposited in various ballot boxes around the region, including at the council offices in Fitzherbert St. Papers received after midday on Saturday will not be counted.

People wanting to post their voting papers for the local elections have just a day to do so.

Gisborne District Council, on its website, advises the public to “post it at any NZ Post mailbox by Tuesday 7 October to ensure it arrives in time”.

Voting papers received after midday

