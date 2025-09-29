Gisborne's town clock will again turn pink in October as part of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Awareness Month. Collectors are also sough for the foundation's annual street appeal on October 17 and 18.
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is staging its Pink Ribbon Street Appeal soon and is seeking volunteers to serve as collectors for the vital fundraiser,
The appeal, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 17-18, could not happen without thousands of volunteers who donate their time tocollect donations for life-saving breast cancer research, education and critical patient support.
Each year, about 35 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Gisborne region.
More volunteers in Tairāwhiti are still needed for two-hour collection shifts across both days.
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, says Gisborne’s support is desperately needed for the charity’s work to continue: “Giving up just two hours of your time is a small act that has a massive impact.
“Every dollar raised goes towards our mission to stop New Zealanders dying from breast cancer.”
In support of the appeal, the town clock will once again turn pink in October to send a message of support and hope during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
It will join more than 90 sites around the country lighting up in pink as part of a Global Illuminations campaign.