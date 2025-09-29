Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, says Gisborne’s support is desperately needed for the charity’s work to continue: “Giving up just two hours of your time is a small act that has a massive impact.

“Every dollar raised goes towards our mission to stop New Zealanders dying from breast cancer.”

In support of the appeal, the town clock will once again turn pink in October to send a message of support and hope during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It will join more than 90 sites around the country lighting up in pink as part of a Global Illuminations campaign.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ reminds New Zealanders that early detection is the best way to save lives from breast cancer.

“Please take a moment to take care of your breast health, or remind the women you love to do so, and get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in any way you can,” Rayner said.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz. Photo / Supplied

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said every person in Tairāwhiti wants their mum, nan, sister, daughter and wife to be happy and healthy.

“We know that breast cancer affects so many whānau and the impacts can be stressful and devastating.

“Awareness is key.”

Sign up to collect for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal at pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz. Registrations close at 12pm on October 16.