Gisborne volunteers needed as Pink Ribbon Street Appeal nears in October

Gisborne's town clock will again turn pink in October as part of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Awareness Month. Collectors are also sough for the foundation's annual street appeal on October 17 and 18.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is staging its Pink Ribbon Street Appeal soon and is seeking volunteers to serve as collectors for the vital fundraiser,

The appeal, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 17-18, could not happen without thousands of volunteers who donate their time to

