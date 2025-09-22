Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne veteran Len File celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family

James Pocock
Editor, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

The family gathered for Len File's 100th birthday. Back row: Kerry File (daughter-in-law), Tony File (son), Jenny File (daughter-in-law), Sam Pryde (grandson-in-law), Briony Curran (granddaughter), Liam File (grandson), Caleb Curran (grandson-in-law). Front row: Jenny Christophers (niece-in-law) David File (nephew), Arty Pryde (great-grandson), Len File, Marlowe Pryde (great-granddaughter), Siobhan Pryde (granddaughter), Dick File (cousin), Gary File (son). Photo / James Pocock

The family gathered for Len File's 100th birthday. Back row: Kerry File (daughter-in-law), Tony File (son), Jenny File (daughter-in-law), Sam Pryde (grandson-in-law), Briony Curran (granddaughter), Liam File (grandson), Caleb Curran (grandson-in-law). Front row: Jenny Christophers (niece-in-law) David File (nephew), Arty Pryde (great-grandson), Len File, Marlowe Pryde (great-granddaughter), Siobhan Pryde (granddaughter), Dick File (cousin), Gary File (son). Photo / James Pocock

Gisborne veteran and bowls player Len File celebrated his 100th birthday this month, surrounded by his family.

Born September 13, 1925, in Makaraka, he was an apprentice working towards becoming a builder when he lied about his age in 1943 to join World War II at 17.

He was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save