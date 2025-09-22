He met his eventual wife, Merle (nee Williams), at a dance.

“She was reportedly one of the prettiest girls at the dance and he accepted a dare to go and ask her to dance. He did and it led to them being married and having three sons - Gary, Daryl and Tony,” Gary said.

He built his own small house in Gisborne, adding on to it through the years, and took up bowls in later life.

“He did reasonably well at it, too; he made it to the nationals one year. I don’t think they won, but they got into the final,

“He won a good number of local tournaments, which he was very proud of.”

The Kahutia Bowling Club’s opening day tournament this year was called the Len File Tournament.

Len retired at 65, leading a quiet life and tending to his garden, according to his son.

“We ate his vegetables out of his garden for our whole life. He made toys for his grandchildren from time to time.”

Merle died about 12 years ago, Gary said, so Len lived independently at home until about three years ago, when he moved into the Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village in Gisborne.

Len has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Gary was unsure how his father had lived as long as he had, but he had some ideas.

“He grew all his own veges, he lived off mum’s home cooking, which obviously had magic ingredients in it, and he never ever shied away from a glass of beer.

“I think he would probably tell you that having a glass of beer every day and sometimes more than one glass is probably his secret ingredient.”