Gisborne tsunami emergency exercise a success: Temo boss

Gisborne Herald
The Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office's operations centre at Potae Avenue in Lytton West got a solid workout last week in Exercise Chilly Dog.

The Tairāwhiti Emergency Co-ordination Centre in Potae Ave-Lytton West was a hive of activity last week for Exercise Chilly Dog.

Representatives of various agencies and organisations and other individuals filled the Tairāwhiti Emergency Co-ordination Centre (ECC).

The exercise simulated a real-time response to a magnitude 9.5 earthquake off Chile which

