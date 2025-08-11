The Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office's operations centre at Potae Avenue in Lytton West got a solid workout last week in Exercise Chilly Dog.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office's operations centre at Potae Avenue in Lytton West got a solid workout last week in Exercise Chilly Dog.

The Tairāwhiti Emergency Co-ordination Centre in Potae Ave-Lytton West was a hive of activity last week for Exercise Chilly Dog.

Representatives of various agencies and organisations and other individuals filled the Tairāwhiti Emergency Co-ordination Centre (ECC).

The exercise simulated a real-time response to a magnitude 9.5 earthquake off Chile which had, in theory, created a tsunami warning for Tairāwhiti.

“The nine-hour exercise was overseen by Nema [the National Emergency Management Agency] representatives and involved a full activation of the ECC through the welfare, intelligence, logistics and public information functions,” Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office (Temo) group controller Ben Green said.

“While the presented scenario was for a distant-source tsunami that allowed 12-ish hours of warning, I reminded everyone that if the Hikurangi Trench delivered a large tsunami-generating earthquake, the region would have just 30 minutes before impact, underlining the importance of preparedness.”