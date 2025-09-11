Former district councillor and deputy mayor Nona Aston will be speaking at a Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust morning tea on International Day of Older Persons on October 1. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne to mark International Day of Older Persons with morning tea

A morning tea with guest speakers will be part of Tairāwhiti celebrations of the International Day of Older Persons on Wednesday, October 1.

Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust chair Jean Johnston says it is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges and opportunities of ageing and honouring the contributions older people make to society.

It also highlights the importance of creating a world where they can live with dignity, independence and inclusion.

Since its inception, the International Day of Older Persons has focused on different aspects of ageing through various annual themes.

These themes have explored key issues such as age equality, the impact of pandemics on older people, and promoting digital equity.