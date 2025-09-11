Johnston said this year’s focus was the role older persons played in creating resilient, sustainable societies.
As part of this, the trust is hosting a free morning tea event at 10am on October 1 at Kahutia Bowling Club.
All seniors are welcome to attend.
Entertainment will be provided by Sarah and Colin Olsen, Polly Crawford from TaiTech, will talk about the programmes and digital support offered, and Nona Aston will speak about her time as a Gisborne district councillor and deputy mayor.
Johnston said the trust was committed to celebrating the International Day of Older Persons and advocating for the rights and wellbeing of older people across this region.
The goals of the International Day of Older Persons include:
- Raising awareness of the significance of population ageing and its societal impacts, including healthcare, economics and social inclusion.
- Promoting the rights of older persons and encouraging governments and organisations to create policies that ensure older people’s participation in society and protect their rights.
- Fostering intergenerational collaboration by emphasising solidarity between generations and working toward sustainable development goals that benefit all ages.