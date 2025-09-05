Advertisement
Gisborne to host D1NZ drifting series at new H BlackBee Drift Park

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Local drifting driver Wereta Kake will be among those taking part when the D1NZ national championship series comes to Gisborne in March.

Motorsport enthusiasts will get a chance to check out drifting without leaving the district when the D1NZ national championship series comes to a new purpose-built facility on Dunstan Rd at Matawhero next year.

Round 4 of the 2025–26 season is to be held at H BlackBee Drift Park from March

