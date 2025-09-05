Local drifting driver Wereta Kake will be among those taking part when the D1NZ national championship series comes to Gisborne in March.
Motorsport enthusiasts will get a chance to check out drifting without leaving the district when the D1NZ national championship series comes to a new purpose-built facility on Dunstan Rd at Matawhero next year.
Round 4 of the 2025–26 season is to be held at H BlackBee Drift Park from March20–22.
The event “will showcase the nation’s best drifters in an action-packed weekend”, a press release said.
“For more than two decades, D1NZ has toured the country – but never before has the championship reached the East Cape.
“It’s a milestone moment for motorsport fans from Whakatāne to Hawke’s Bay and across the Tairāwhiti region.”
“The local motorsport community has been incredible. Without Boss [Blackbee], Wereta, Corbyn and Shaun [Potroz], this simply wouldn’t be happening.”
H BlackBee Drift Park was the perfect venue to showcase Pro and Pro-Sport drifting at the highest level, McManaway said.
“This will be an incredible weekend for the region.”
Blackbee and Kake have hosted regular drift testing days at the Dunstan Rd venue.
“It will be a great event for our whānau in the Tairāwhiti region to experience a showcase of international motorsport, alongside our own local talents,” Blackbee said.
“Our vision to bring a national event of this scale here has finally been made possible with the support of Aratu Forests, Gank14, D1NZ and H BlackBee Contractors,” he said.
“Fans will also see strong local representation on track, with young Gisborne drifter Corbyn Wilson – fresh off an impressive fourth place in his rookie Pro-Sport season – stepping up to compete,” the release said.
Kake will contest the Pro Championship, while Blackbee will also be among the more than 50 drivers on the grid.
As well as the side-by-side drifting battles, there will be a show and shine, trade stands and a merchandise zone, live music, other entertainment, food trucks and a family zone.
“One of the core values of D1NZ is creating measurable economic benefit for host regions,” organisers said.
“To that end, we have a formal surveying process to quantify and produce an economic impact report post-event.
“Beyond physical attendance, D1NZ is broadcast live across multiple platforms with verified metrics. Our livestream and social media reporting tools allow us to geo-map viewer locations, watch time, and engagement – effectively turning the event into a digital tourism campaign.
“Pre-event promotional activations in town, combined with the live event weekend coverage, provide a high-value media opportunity to showcase Gisborne as a unique destination – not only for motorsport but for tourism, culture and lifestyle.”
There was “a genuine connection between D1NZ and the grassroots communities that support it”.
“That’s particularly true in Tairāwhiti, where local drivers, fans and whānau are already engaging with the lead-up to the event.
“It’s this organic support that fuels passion, builds pride, and ultimately drives real attendance numbers,” the press release said.