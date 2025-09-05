D1NZ executive James McManaway said bringing the championship to Gisborne was “a major win for the sport in New Zealand”.

“We’re always looking to grow the series and connect with new audiences and Gisborne gives us that opportunity in a big way.”

Local drifting identities Wereta Kake and Corbyn Wilson will be among those taking part.

“The local motorsport community has been incredible. Without Boss [Blackbee], Wereta, Corbyn and Shaun [Potroz], this simply wouldn’t be happening.”

H BlackBee Drift Park was the perfect venue to showcase Pro and Pro-Sport drifting at the highest level, McManaway said.

“This will be an incredible weekend for the region.”

Blackbee and Kake have hosted regular drift testing days at the Dunstan Rd venue.

“It will be a great event for our whānau in the Tairāwhiti region to experience a showcase of international motorsport, alongside our own local talents,” Blackbee said.

“Our vision to bring a national event of this scale here has finally been made possible with the support of Aratu Forests, Gank14, D1NZ and H BlackBee Contractors,” he said.

“Fans will also see strong local representation on track, with young Gisborne drifter Corbyn Wilson – fresh off an impressive fourth place in his rookie Pro-Sport season – stepping up to compete,” the release said.

Kake will contest the Pro Championship, while Blackbee will also be among the more than 50 drivers on the grid.

As well as the side-by-side drifting battles, there will be a show and shine, trade stands and a merchandise zone, live music, other entertainment, food trucks and a family zone.

“One of the core values of D1NZ is creating measurable economic benefit for host regions,” organisers said.

“To that end, we have a formal surveying process to quantify and produce an economic impact report post-event.

“Beyond physical attendance, D1NZ is broadcast live across multiple platforms with verified metrics. Our livestream and social media reporting tools allow us to geo-map viewer locations, watch time, and engagement – effectively turning the event into a digital tourism campaign.

“Pre-event promotional activations in town, combined with the live event weekend coverage, provide a high-value media opportunity to showcase Gisborne as a unique destination – not only for motorsport but for tourism, culture and lifestyle.”

There was “a genuine connection between D1NZ and the grassroots communities that support it”.

“That’s particularly true in Tairāwhiti, where local drivers, fans and whānau are already engaging with the lead-up to the event.

“It’s this organic support that fuels passion, builds pride, and ultimately drives real attendance numbers,” the press release said.

More information is available on D1NZ.com .