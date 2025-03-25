Private sector medical lab owners say they cannot afford to match the pay parity settlement Health NZ made with their staff in 2023. The 30% wage difference has led to private lab workers, including at Gisborne's TLab, going on strike. Photo / Mike Scott

The aim of an Apex union strike – pay parity with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora public sector medical lab workers – is uneconomic, says NZ Pathology, the industry body for private pathology providers.

Private-sector lab workers are staging a series of rolling strikes this week, except for TLab union members in Gisborne, who are striking for seven days to Friday.

“Our members are negotiating with Apex [the union for allied, scientific and technical employees] in good faith and we continue to work with government on resolving this dispute,” NZ Pathology chief executive Dr Peter Gootjes said.

The issue arose when Health NZ agreed to a pay equity settlement with public sector lab workers in 2023, he said. This created an approximately 30% pay gap with their private-sector colleagues, who undertake the same kind of work.

“Apex’s pay claim seeks to make up this gap. However, the amount is simply uneconomic for providers to meet,” Gootjes said.