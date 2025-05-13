Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne tangi leads to arrests, impounded vehicles amid gang presence

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Police maintained a highly visible presence across the city during Monday's gang tangi, with checkpoints (pictured) and the police Eagle helicopter constantly overhead during the day.

  • The tangi for a leading gang member in Gisborne led to several arrests and impounded vehicles.
  • Police said up to 400 gang members and associates attended.
  • Inspector Danny Kirk noted police engagement with gang leaders helped regulate members’ behaviour.

The tangi for a leading gang member in Gisborne resulted in several arrests and impounded vehicles.

Police said up to 400 gang members and associates attended Monday’s tangi.

Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Danny Kirk said it was disappointing to see some people broke the law.

“But that number is small compared to how many people were attending the tangi.”

Local police were supported on Monday by staff from neighbouring districts including the Police Eagle helicopter, Kirk said.

He said police engagement with gang leaders, to ensure they took responsibility for regulating the behaviour of their members, made an impact.

At least four people were arrested or summonsed for public display of gang insignia, and a motorbike rider had his bike impounded for six months after allegedly failing to stop twice for police for sustained loss of traction.

This motorcycle was seized by police after the rider allegedly failed to stop for officers - twice.
Kirk said another three vehicles were impounded on Monday for 28 days - two for alleged dangerous driving, and one for driving while suspended.

Police have carried out reassurance patrols in the community since the tangi and monitored driving behaviour, he said.

“While the tangi may have finished, our work to enforce the law has not.”

Police encouraged anyone who witnessed illegal or intimidating behaviour around the event to make a report online or call 105.

Please reference the file number 250511/1622.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

