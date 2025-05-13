Local police were supported on Monday by staff from neighbouring districts including the Police Eagle helicopter, Kirk said.
He said police engagement with gang leaders, to ensure they took responsibility for regulating the behaviour of their members, made an impact.
At least four people were arrested or summonsed for public display of gang insignia, and a motorbike rider had his bike impounded for six months after allegedly failing to stop twice for police for sustained loss of traction.
Kirk said another three vehicles were impounded on Monday for 28 days - two for alleged dangerous driving, and one for driving while suspended.