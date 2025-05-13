Local police were supported on Monday by staff from neighbouring districts including the Police Eagle helicopter, Kirk said.

He said police engagement with gang leaders, to ensure they took responsibility for regulating the behaviour of their members, made an impact.

At least four people were arrested or summonsed for public display of gang insignia, and a motorbike rider had his bike impounded for six months after allegedly failing to stop twice for police for sustained loss of traction.

This motorcycle was seized by police after the rider allegedly failed to stop for officers - twice.

Kirk said another three vehicles were impounded on Monday for 28 days - two for alleged dangerous driving, and one for driving while suspended.

Police have carried out reassurance patrols in the community since the tangi and monitored driving behaviour, he said.

“While the tangi may have finished, our work to enforce the law has not.”

Police encouraged anyone who witnessed illegal or intimidating behaviour around the event to make a report online or call 105.

Please reference the file number 250511/1622.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.