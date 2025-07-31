Advertisement
Gisborne-Tairāwhiti set for a good lambing season

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
Signs are good for a quality lambing season in the district this year, with scanning showing plenty of ewes carrying multiples (twins and triplets) on properties across Tairāwhiti. Photo / Liam Clayton

Early arrivals have got the district’s annual lambing season under way and it will gather momentum over the next two weeks as spring nears.

Scanning results from across Tairāwhiti farms indicate the district is set for a good season, says AgFirst farm consultant Peter Andrew.

“The scanning figures certainly indicate

