“Rocky’s strong bond with Midway went further than the club itself. It was his connection and strong bond with the thousands of Midway members and members from other clubs throughout the country that will never be forgotten.”

Hall coached and mentored hundreds of club members through their lifeguard award over many decades.

Rocky Hall as many will remember him, teaching surf lifeguard skills to his recruits. Photo / Gisborne Herald

The club also posted a bereavement notice and on social media.

“Rocky had a true passion for supporting and uplifting the young people of this community,” it said.

“He had an unmatched ability to encourage, guide, and believe in the next generation — and countless Midway kids grew in confidence and skill under his watchful eye.

“His legacy will live on in the many young lives he helped shape.

“Rest easy, Rock. Your Midway family will carry on your legacy from here.”

Rocky Hall carried out numerous surf rescues throughout his long lifeguarding career. A memorial service will be held for him on Sunday at Midway.

Many other tributes have been paid online.

“One of the most iconic personalities in our surf lifesaving history. His dedication to his club, young people and the wider organisation is truly remarkable.”

“Didn’t matter what club you were from, Rocky was always sharing his experience in the surf.”

“The bloke was the true definition of a good club man.”

“A true legend, you have such a special place in our hearts!”

Other posts read: “His passion and love for Midway Surf Life Saving Club was next level”.

“Rocky was a true representation of the word. He fought so hard and gave his all.”

“A true legend and Rockstar!”

“Rocky was Midway and Midway was Rocky.”

A memorial service to celebrate Hall’s life will be held at Midway Surf Rescue Community Hub at 11am on Sunday.