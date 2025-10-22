Gisborne Boys’ High coach Wade Manson said he was “absolutely stoked” for both players.

“It’s cool for them to be able to get into the top representative level,” Manson said.

Gisborne Boys' High School First XI goalie Francois Louw and his defensive line in a secondary school tournament game. Louw has made the New Zealand Under-18 men's team to compete in an indoor hockey competition in his homeland of South Africa in December. Photo / Bonnie Easterbrook

“Based on where we are as a region, we don’t get many opportunities like this for players from here, so it’s great.

“While we don’t have indoor hockey played here, it is a clear pathway to higher representation.”

Manson said the game used to be played many years ago in the Army Hall on Fitzherbert St.

Indoor hockey is a variant on the traditional outdoor game and is mainly played during the off-season when conditions get too hot for outdoor play.

It differs from outdoor hockey in several ways.

There are fewer players – six to a team, including the goalkeeper. The field of play is much smaller, a hard surface in a sports hall or similar venue, with boards along the sidelines that prevent the ball from going out of play at the side.

“Fast, intense and packed with skill” is how it has been described by the international hockey federation.

Egan, in his last year at GBHS, said it was “wonderful” to get the opportunity to be seen playing at a higher level.

“I had only played indoor hockey once before the New Zealand trials held in Taupō earlier this month,” he said.

“It’s finally a chance to play the game at a different level to what we play locally. It’s real cool to take my game to that level.”

Louw, also in his final year at GBHS, was likewise rapt to get the chance to compete at the higher level.

“For me, it’s always been my dream to play at that level. To put yourself out there at this level, well, anything is possible.”

Both teenagers were looking forward to it and said they would be taking the opportunity “with both hands”.

The New Zealand teams – U18 men and women and open men and women – will be away for about 10 days.