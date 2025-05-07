The sisters are already experienced travellers.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to have received the trip of a lifetime,” Maika Akroyd said. “The Kathmandu gear and products I currently have at home are some of the best-quality hiking and outdoor gear I’ve used and really enjoy.

“So, to wear their gear while overseas, ticking off our dream locations, is almost too good to believe. We are gobsmacked.”

The sisters are experienced travellers who have already explored the United States, Bali, Australia, Canada and Germany. But they’ve never been to Spain or Switzerland – two countries with deep personal significance.

“We have family connections to both places,” Akroyd said.

“Our dad, Rota Akroyd, has Spanish ancestry through our ancestor Jose Manuel.”

On their mother’s side, her grandfather Joachim Hunger travelled from Switzerland and settled in Taranaki and ran his own dairy farm.

“It means a lot to us. Whakapapa is so important. We can’t wait to bring home the knowledge to our whānau. We want to keep the stories alive in our family and continue sharing them – and hopefully inspire others to visit these special places," Akroyd said.

Being of Māori descent, they were inherent storytellers, she said.

“Our tīpuna passed down stories orally, and we get to continue that tradition by connecting physically with these places of significance.”

Akroyd said they were counting down the days until they began their three-month journey, which starts next month.

Paris, Amsterdam, Dubai, Spain, Italy, Porto, Lisbon and Switzerland are on the itinerary, as is a week-long sailing trip in Croatia.

Akroyd said the pair would spend five to seven days in each place.

“We will have long enough to be present and see sights, but we will also be frequently on the go.

“We’ll be gathering content for Kathmandu and snapping shots of their products while we get out there and explore the incredible cities.