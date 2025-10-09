It was the third time she had entered the competition as a senior. She also competed in the intermediate category when she was 13.

Country music singer Amy Maynard was elated after her win at the Entertainer of the Year finals. It came on the day that would have been her late stepfather's 60th birthday, she said. Photo / Tracy McAra

“The closest I have actually come to winning it was back in 2023 when I placed second with a group performance with my mum and sister.”

Another member of Gisborne Country Music Club, Amarah Cameron, 13, was runner-up in the Junior category of Entertainer of the Year.

Charmaine Puriri won the Veteran award. She now lives in Hastings but remains part of Gisborne Country Music Club.

Club president Flo Pahuru said the competition was very tight.

“I thought I’d picked the winners but changed my mind several times as there were so many great singers and songs.”

The four category winners performing Keith Urban's Love Somebody Like You at the New Zealand Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year finals. From left, Sophie Toyne, Amy Maynard, Charmaine Puriri and Georgia Martin. Photo / Tracy McAra

Finalists from the eight regional competitions took part in the Entertainer of the Year held at Tauranga’s Baycourt Community and Arts Centre last weekend.

“Each regional competition has between 100 and 300 contestants, so being named in the top is a big deal at the award level,” said NZCMA president Lesley Niania, also of Gisborne.

The calibre of the singers was incredibly high, and there was often only half a point between the winners decided by five judges, she said.

Competitors performed their first songs at a matinee show and their second songs at the evening show.

Guest artists The Harmonic Resonators kept the audience entertained while scrutineers tallied up the points.

After the winners of the four categories were announced, they joined together to sing a finale number: Keith Urban’s Love Somebody Like You.

Last year, Maynard won the most coveted prize in New Zealand country music - the overall prize at the NZ Gold Guitar Awards in Gore.

Gisborne teenager Amarah Cameron was runner-up in the Junior category of the New Zealand Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year finals. Photo / Tracy McAra

Entertainer of the Year 2025 results

Senior: Amy Maynard (Hamilton/Gisborne) from Keily Lawrence (Invercargill).

Intermediate: Sophie Toyne (Whanganui) from Maddison Connor (Nelson).

Junior: Georgia Martin (Riversdale) from Amarah Cameron (Gisborne).

Veteran: Charmaine Puriri (Gisborne) from Richard Cook (Tokoroa).

Songwriter of the Year: Jacinta Kerepeti (Invercargill).