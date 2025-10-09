Gisborne's Amy Maynard in full voice during the New Zealand Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year finals in Tauranga. Maynard won the Senior section. Photo / Tracy McAra
Gisborne-born-and-raised songstress Amy Maynard was overwhelmed at winning the Senior section of the New Zealand Country Music Association (NZCMA) Entertainer of the Year awards in Tauranga last weekend.
“Winning the Entertainer of the Year award on the day that would’ve been my late stepfather Shane’s 60th birthday was truly overwhelming,”the singer, now based in Hamilton, said.
“And having my whānau out there in the audience, and knowing that I had my nana, my mum, my daughter, my aunty, my partner and our club members there with me in solidarity was so encouraging.
“I value their support and their awhi more than winning the actual award itself.”
Maynard sang Where Your Road Leads, written by Victoria Shaw and recorded by country music stars Trish Yearwood and Garth Brooks, followed by the worship song Lord, I Offer My Life, by Don Moen.