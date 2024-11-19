Gisborne shows affected by Ticketek outage

A post on Tuesday afternoon from the official Ticketek Australia account on X thanked “customers and partners for their patience”.

“Our systems were back online earlier this morning and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the post said.

“We took this action as a precautionary measure in response to system monitoring indicating a heightened threat level.”

The Gisborne Herald understands Gisborne i-Site has been affected and is unable to sell from the Ticketek system.

However, door sales are available for the remaining shows of Priscilla Queen of the Desert – The Musical (this Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights).

Customers are asked to purchase from the War Memorial Theatre box office. Doors open at 6.30pm, show starts at 7.30pm.

The on-sale date for Dancefit Studios' “Dear Dance” season will be announced once Ticketek systems are back online.

Other Gisborne shows currently affected by the outage are Peter Pan – The Ballet ( November 30), Cirque Africa (December 3), Sleeping Beauty – A Pantomime (December 5-8) and NZTrio: Triptych 3 – Unchained Hope (December 15).

