Indie,6, and Bodhi Cowper, 9, editing their film for the Two Minutes of Good Stuff film festival in Gisborne this month. Photo / Ben Cowper

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Indie,6, and Bodhi Cowper, 9, editing their film for the Two Minutes of Good Stuff film festival in Gisborne this month. Photo / Ben Cowper

Short films celebrating local community groups and their volunteers will be on screen as part of the Two Minutes of Good Stuff film festival in Gisborne.

The event, organised by Gisborne Volunteer Centre, is focused on short films created by local filmmakers about local community organisations and volunteers.

It is usually held during National Volunteer week (June 15-21).

“This year’s theme, ‘The Stars Among Us’, invites filmmakers to capture the extraordinary local groups whose actions light up their communities,” an event website said.