The $8.23 million sale of Rimunui Station at Waerenga-o-Kuri last Friday reflects a strong rebound in confidence in the rural property market here, according to Bayleys Realty.
The 647.5-hectare sheep and beef breeding unit sold at auction for a price that equates to around $12,710 per hectare.
“It’s a strong result that reflects a rebound in confidence across the Gisborne rural property market,” said Charlotte Mee, the national country marketing manager for Bayleys Realty.
“Bidding opened at $5 million and saw competitive interest from five registered bidders.
“More than 75 people packed the auction room - mostly local farmers and rural professionals - reflecting strong regional engagement and interest in the sale.”