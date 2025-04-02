The sale of Rimunui Station last week is a sign the rural real estate scene in this district is rebounding, according to agents involved in the sale.

The $8.23 million sale of Rimunui Station at Waerenga-o-Kuri last Friday reflects a strong rebound in confidence in the rural property market here, according to Bayleys Realty.

The 647.5-hectare sheep and beef breeding unit sold at auction for a price that equates to around $12,710 per hectare.

“It’s a strong result that reflects a rebound in confidence across the Gisborne rural property market,” said Charlotte Mee, the national country marketing manager for Bayleys Realty.

“Bidding opened at $5 million and saw competitive interest from five registered bidders.

“More than 75 people packed the auction room - mostly local farmers and rural professionals - reflecting strong regional engagement and interest in the sale.”