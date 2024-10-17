Advertisement
Gisborne shearing course for women a huge success

By Murray Robertson
Catherine Mullooly's advanced shearing course for women on the Cave property at Ngātapa was a big success.

World record-breaking shearer Catherine Mullooly ran a successful advanced course for women this week in the woolshed on Hamish and Amanda Cave’s Ngātapa property.

The programme was sponsored by Ovation, Trust Tairawhiti and the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs.

Gisborne District Mayor Rehette Stoltz called in on the first of the three days, rolling up her sleeves and trying her hand at shearing, woolhandling and general “fleeco” duties.


Gisborne District Mayor Rehette Stoltz attended one of the days in the advanced women's shearing course and got some hands-on training.
The course was run by Matawai’s Mullooly – a trainer with Elite Wool Industry Training, mother of two and the women’s strongwool ewes eight-hour solo world shearing record-holder (465 set in the King Country in January).

Mullooly said it was the first all-female shearing course done through Elite Wool Industry Training and comprehensively covered everything from handling sheep to grinding gear to breathing techniques, wellbeing and team bonding.

“We were also practising for the Gisborne Show [shearing competition].”

Tips from the top: Course attendees pay close attention to the shearing skills of world record-holder Catherine Mullooly.
“There was a great positive vibe at the course and the women on it seemed very comfortable amongst other women,” Mullooly said.

“We had a 100% success rate in their assessments when the course wrapped up.

“They produced beautiful, quality shearing and the very happy farmer host Hamish is keen to host our next all-female shearing course again, which is great.”

Mullooly said if there was enough interest, they would look at running a learner course in November.



