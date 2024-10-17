The course was run by Matawai’s Mullooly – a trainer with Elite Wool Industry Training, mother of two and the women’s strongwool ewes eight-hour solo world shearing record-holder (465 set in the King Country in January).

Mullooly said it was the first all-female shearing course done through Elite Wool Industry Training and comprehensively covered everything from handling sheep to grinding gear to breathing techniques, wellbeing and team bonding.

“We were also practising for the Gisborne Show [shearing competition].”

Tips from the top: Course attendees pay close attention to the shearing skills of world record-holder Catherine Mullooly.

“There was a great positive vibe at the course and the women on it seemed very comfortable amongst other women,” Mullooly said.

“We had a 100% success rate in their assessments when the course wrapped up.

“They produced beautiful, quality shearing and the very happy farmer host Hamish is keen to host our next all-female shearing course again, which is great.”

Mullooly said if there was enough interest, they would look at running a learner course in November.







