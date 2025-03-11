“While many of these conditions have no cure, they can be managed through lifestyle changes, and quality of life can be improved and given meaning and purpose,” Robinson says.

A recent international report (2024) published by The Lancet Group medical journal updated research findings on modifiable factors that impact on the chances of getting dementia.

If addressed, the onset of the disease can be prevented or slowed down, reducing the number of dementia cases worldwide by as much as 45%.

The list of 14 factors includes getting health issues like hypertension medicated, hearing or vision loss treated, eating healthy, fresh food, giving up smoking, limiting alcohol and engaging in regular exercise.

At the top of the list is maintaining a socially rich environment where brains are kept active, challenged and happy.

According to the World Health Organisation, loneliness increases mortality by 32% globally. Staying connected socially is vital to good brain health and should not be underrated.

“People who have retired can be more at risk of becoming socially isolated due to their exit from the workforce and social networks,” Robinson said.

“As we age, the chances of getting dementia increase but with good brain health awareness, this can be minimised or eliminated if people put more time into caring for this unique and essential organ in our body.”

As part of Brain Awareness Month, people can sign up for various challenges, activities and podcasts by going to alzheimers.org.nz

Registrations are essential for the brain health seminar and payment of $20 can be made on the day (cash only).

For more information or to register, phone 867 0752 or email gisborne.alzheimers@gmail.com

Keeping Your Brain Healthy seminar

Thursday March 20; 10am – 12.30pm

Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti, Gate 2, Gisborne Hospital