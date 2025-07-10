Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz confirmed the submission of her council’s proposal.

“The Government made it clear that agreements with councils will be done in annual tranches,” Stoltz said.

“The first three deals were agreed on earlier in the month. It is evident that those are the fast-growth regions with immediate infrastructure investment needed.

“We will be keeping discussions up with the Government to put our case for investment forward.”

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the Government was prepared to offer easier access to new and existing funding and financing tools, as well as more collaboration with its experts and officials.

“It wouldn’t so much be the Government stumping up with a sum of money,” Bishop earlier told RNZ.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said in a statement that the announced MOU partnership was an opportunity for local and central government to deliver joint priorities.

“City and Regional Deals are intended to drive economic growth, abundant housing, better utilisation of local assets, employment opportunities and the closing of the infrastructure deficit,” Freeman-Greene said.

What worked for one council would not necessarily work for another, Freeman-Greene said.

“While the Government has been clear in setting expectations for local government, councils need to be equally clear back.

“To close our infrastructure deficits, councils need new funding and financing tools and the Government needs to remove disincentives.

“We’re keen to explore some of the tools the Government has mentioned, but others – such as a bed tax and the sharing of GST on new builds – could also be useful to achieve shared goals and unlock economic growth.”

The Government and the MOU parties will work together to finalise a strategic 10-year partnership.

The Government has signalled that the first City and Regional Deal will be in place by the end of the year.