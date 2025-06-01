Sunny Sandeep celebrates winning the Kevin Hickman Award with his wife Asha and their two children Aibel (back) and Gianna (front).

The “deep care and integrity” of a staff member at a Gisborne retirement village has set him apart from more than 200 of his peers nominated for a transtasman award

Sunny Sandeep, the clinical manager of Ryman Healthcare’s Kiri Te Kanawa Village, was awarded the Kevin Hickman Award.

The award was set up in honour of Ryman’s co-founder to recognise high-performing team members, with criteria under consideration being kindness, excellence, leadership and care.

On hearing that he had been named the 2025 winner of the award decided across all 49 Ryman villages in New Zealand and Australia, Sandeep said his mind went blank.

“I couldn’t process what was happening,” Sandeep said.