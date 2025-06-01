“With my wife Asha and our children by my side, seeing their proud, happy faces made me feel I’d truly achieved something special.
“I feel deeply honoured.”
Ryman’s CEO Naomi James cited Sandeep’s “deep care and integrity” as being standout reasons for his being named the winner.
“Excellence and high performance must go hand in hand with compassion,” James said.
“This award recognises someone who is already living that balance.”
Sandeep has worked at Kiri Te Kanawa Village for eight years, five of them as clinical manager and was chosen from more than 200 nominees who were put forward from nearly 8000 team members.
Kiri Te Kanawa Village Gisborne manager Penny Forrester said the award was incredibly well deserved.
“Sunny is an exceptional role model. He is always calm, always polite, he is always showing those Ryman values of care and kindness, but with strong leadership.”
Kiri Te Kanawa Village won Village of the Year in the 2023 Ryman Awards.
“Huge credit goes to Sunny for his role in that.”