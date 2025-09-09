Advertisement
Gisborne restaurateur Marcel Campbell runs for council seat

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Owner of restaurants, Neighbourhood Pizzeria, and Neighbourhood Cantina, Marcel Campbell, is running under the general ward for the Gisborne District Council elections.

A Gisborne hospitality business owner aims to bring an entrepreneurial spirit to the council table if he’s elected this October.

Owner of restaurants Neighbourhood Pizzaria and Neighbourhood Cantina, Marcel Campbell, says his campaign slogan is “it’s time for a change”.

“Look out for a ‘Vote for Marcel’ stamp on your

