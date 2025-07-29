Laurence Rau in action at a previous J and T Hickey Charity dog trials event at Showgrounds Park. The 58th edition of the trials starts on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Paul Rickard

Laurence Rau in action at a previous J and T Hickey Charity dog trials event at Showgrounds Park. The 58th edition of the trials starts on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Paul Rickard

The 58th annual J and T Hickey Charity sheep dog trials will be staged at the Riding Club for Disabled pavilion at Showgrounds Park from Thursday.

The event has attracted about 160 entries - 20 up on last year - from all around the North Island.

“That’s a good entry and the line-up includes a good number of female competitors and 15 novices,” trials spokesman Ross Buscke said.

“Those girls are good and it’s a good trial for all the young fellas to get started.”

The trials have been going since 1967 and over the years the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a range of Tairāwhiti charities.