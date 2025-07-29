“We will get the sheep from Papatu Station at Manutūkē again this year,” Buscke said. “They were worked at the weekend to get them ready and they look in terrific order.”
The event will be judged by veteran Waikato triallist Leo Jecentho, who recently won the short head and yard titles at the South Island and New Zealand championships and is in the New Zealand team to take on Australia in the Wayleggo Cup transtasman series later this year.
A working bee is to be held at the RDA on Thursday morning and the competition starts in the afternoon.