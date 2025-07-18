Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne rain watch lifted, surface flooding concerns remain

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Flooding on Friday at the Poverty Bay Flats off Aerodrome Rd and State Highway 35. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Flooding on Friday at the Poverty Bay Flats off Aerodrome Rd and State Highway 35. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence has urged the public to continue to take care in the wet conditions after a MetService heavy rain watch over the Gisborne district was lifted.

MetService lifted the watch on Friday morning after heavy rain brought surface flooding to parts of the district.

“It was a stormy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save