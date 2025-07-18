Flooding on Friday at the Poverty Bay Flats off Aerodrome Rd and State Highway 35. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence has urged the public to continue to take care in the wet conditions after a MetService heavy rain watch over the Gisborne district was lifted.

MetService lifted the watch on Friday morning after heavy rain brought surface flooding to parts of the district.

“It was a stormy night, so driving conditions won’t be ideal. Remember, there will be surface flooding for sure, so drive to the conditions,” Tairāwhiti Civil Defence wrote in a social media post Friday morning.

Various parts of the Poverty Bay Flats were flooded over Thursday night and into Friday morning, while wood debris flowing down rivers was building up at Waikanae Beach in the city - a regular occurrence in heavy rain.

The council said it had teams throughout the region attending to surface flooding incidents.